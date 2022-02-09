State bill would force Morrow Dam cleanup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — More than two years ago, the operators of the Morrow Dam lowered its water levels to make repairs required by federal regulators. But that caused silt from upstream to muddy the river and kill its ecosystem.

State lawmakers are outraged, saying the operators did not properly consult with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or the Department of Natural Resources.

“It has killed off critical mussel and fish habitat, ruined the normal ecology of the river, diminished its recreational uses and set back the overall recovery of the river from the 2010 Enbridge oil spill,” state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, said.

State leaders say 400,000 cubic yards of silt were the culprit. McCann said that only .5% has been removed by the operator — STS Hydropower — but nothing further, despite ongoing settlement negotiations between them and EGLE.

“We should be able to do something,” McCann said. “The responsible party here should pay to address their mess, not Michigan taxpayers and not the local residents whose river has been damaged.”

Currently, the state does not have any mechanism to compel cleanup. But a bill could change those tides.

If passed, S.B. 813, a bill currently referred to the Senate Natural Resources Committee, would allow EGLE to issue written emergency orders to require removal of such material from inland lakes and streams when it threatens natural resources or public health.

It would also force those responsible for the mess to foot the bill.

EGLE’s legislative liaison, Travis Boeskool, explained that the department can issue violation notices and rely on voluntary compliance, but civil enforcement and litigation surrounding instances like the Morrow Dam is time consuming. The bill would allow them to expedite that process, even though the property in question is a superfund site.

“Our interest here is in adding a tool to our toolbox to help us suggest the most egregious of violations of the laws that we currently have on the books,” Boeskool said. “We have a responsible party who clearly has no interest in coming to the table to negotiate how to best make the people of Michigan whole.”

Nonprofits like the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council are also voicing their support for S.B. 813.

“Our river is suffering and the suffering is extending further and further downstream,” said director Cheryl Vosberg.

The Kalamazoo River Alliance is also calling for the bill’s passage. President Ryan Baker emphasizes that it would put the feet of those responsible to the fire.

“Companies like Eagle Creek and STS know full well that violation notices issued by our state mean little to nothing because the agencies don’t have the power, the resources to effectively make their actions stick,” Baker said.

The operator of Morrow Dam, STS Hydropower, released the following statement:

“STS Hydropower has made every attempt to work with the State of Michigan since 2019, when we saw an urgent need to avoid what could have been a significant public safety incident at the Morrow Dam. The objective was to prevent an uncontrolled release of water from Morrow Lake which could have resulted in a downstream disaster similar to other events, in Michigan and elsewhere, where dams suffered unexpected and immediate failure. “At the time we identified the deteriorated condition of the spillway gates at Morrow, we immediately notified and maintained frequent consultation with EGLE, the DNR and federal regulators. We provided details of our plan and reduced the scope and impact of the drawdown in direct response to the input of state agencies. “Over the course of 2020, we successfully replaced the dam’s gates and by early January of 2021, we refilled Morrow Lake. We have spent millions of dollars on project repair and river restoration work and are still committed to a fair settlement to provide the environment that we and the community expect and deserve, while providing valuable green renewable electricity to West Michigan. “We have been in active discussions with EGLE for over a year in an effort to reach a settlement. We remain committed to those discussions provided the ultimate settlement reflects our efforts to maintain public safety.” STS Hydropower

Also involved in this matter is the state attorney general’s office, who told News 8, “We are assisting our client agencies on this issue, but beyond that we have no other information to share.”

Members of the Senate Natural Resources Committee will reconvene and discuss the bill again next week.