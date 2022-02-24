State: Avian flu detected in Kalamazoo County flock

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The state confirms avian influenza has been discovered in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, samples were sent to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, then confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

MDARD noted there is no immediate public health concern, and no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

To protect other flocks, the state said the premises in Kalamazoo County is under quarantine, and “the birds have been depopulated to prevent further disease spread.”

Poultry owners are told to watch for unusual deaths, fewer eggs, birds drinking less water or getting sick. If you suspect avian influenza, you should contact MDARD immediately at 800.292.3939 or after-hours at 517.373.0440.

More information about how to protect flocks through biosecurity measures can be found on the USDA’s website.