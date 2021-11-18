Stability beams to blame for I-94 construction setback

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in Kalamazoo County will have to wait a bit longer before construction crews fully reopen a section of eastbound I-94.

Construction on the nearly 3-mile stretch of I-94 through Kalamazoo and Portage hit a rough patch. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Nick Schirripa says the setback centers on the steel beams needed to keep the bridge over Portage Road steady while crews are still working on the project.

“They had to go back and redesign those bridge beams and actually make them a little bit longer so that they’d be more stable during construction,” Schirripa said.

Schirripa explained this is a civil engineering rarity.

“What it boiled down to was really a matter of feet,” Schirripa said. “This wasn’t like the beams were 100 feet short or 50 feet short… It was just a few feet.”

“It was a windshear issue,” he continued. “It’s not something that we run into frequently.”

The eastbound lanes won’t be fully open until sometime in February. The entire project is still scheduled to be done by November of next year.