KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Valley Museum wants to make sure that you have a great winter break this year.

Throughout the break, the museum will be offering low-cost and even free activities for families to enjoy with their time off.

Along with the activities, the museum will also be hosting family-friendly showings at the planetarium from Dec. 27 through Jan. 6 for $3 per person.

A full lineup of museum offerings can be found below:

Dec. 27 at 11:30 a.m. – STEM a Book, learn about electricity and partake in STEM activities

Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Storytelling with Adam Mellema

Dec. 29 & Jan. 5 from 1-3 p.m. – Tell a story through dance with the Nutcracker Ballet

Dec. 30 & Jan. 2 from 1-3 p.m. – Create a sensory bottle

Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. – Winter storytime

Jan. 4 from 1-3 p.m. – Learn about and design your own spin-a-story

Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Watch the silent film version of “A Christmas Carol” with a live band

You can grab tickets and find more information by clicking here.