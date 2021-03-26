Speed limit increase sparks safety concerns in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Kalamazoo Township residents are concerned about an increase in the speed limit on Nichols Road.

Crews installed the new 45 mph speed limit signs in March. The speed limit was previously set at 35 mph.

Kara Kuneli has lived near the road for more than two decades and says the increase is dangerous.

“There’s so many pedestrians and bicyclists and there’s just so many people out and about,” Kuneli said.

The road passes by King-Westwood Elementary School with a 25 mph speed limit when the light is flashing, but Kuneli says that doesn’t make enough of an impact when children are using the playground outside of school hours.

Elli Blonde, the communications administrator for the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County says commissioners voted to raise the speed limit because they’re required to follow a state law on how speed limits are determined.

“The 85th percentile of free-flowing traffic under ideal conditions for that area was found to be between 43 and 45 mph,” Blonde said.

The speed limit is set based on how fast most drivers are traveling through an area. It is also required to take into account other considerations determined through an engineering and safety study.

“They literally track the speed of the vehicles moving through that and then (the Michigan State Police) determines the 85th percentile of all of the traffic moving through that space,” Blonde said.

Blonde says this system for determining speed limits is used across the country.

“It recognizes that the greatest majority of drivers, that 85%, instinctively drive at a speed that is safe and comfortable based on the road design and other factors,” Blonde said.

Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell says many residents are concerned about the speed limit increase.

“I personally think it’s too much for this area,” Mitchell said.

He says the traffic study includes a portion of the road in Cooper Township, just north of Kalamazoo, which has different conditions.

“I’m perfectly fine with Cooper Township asking for a study for the speed so that they can assess (their limit), but when they did it and when they came over into Kalamazoo Charter Township boundaries, it became a little bit more murkier,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is especially concerned about a hilly section of the road that crosses the Kal-Haven Trail and can become icy in the winter.

Some neighbors are hoping an exception can be made or a new traffic study can be conducted after the pandemic. With more people working from home and the elementary school in virtual class, the township says fewer people are using the road, which can lead to drivers traveling at faster speeds.

The road commission says a more than $2 million project is planned for Nichols Road this year. This could impact the width of the road in sections and provide other safety improvements.