GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery is releasing a beer to celebrate women.

Sparkle and SMaSH is part of the brewery’s annual “Unite” series. The Belgian Tripel with a single malt and single hop (SMaSH) was designed, brewed and packaged by women of Bell’s Brewery, Courtney Simmons with Bell’s said.

“It has an ABV of 8%, so a strong beer, with fruit and spice tasting notes,” she said. “We really wanted to talk about Sparkle and SMaSh in the context of telling women’s stories and smashing ceilings.”

Simmons said the goal of the beer is to “amplify underrepresented voices.”

Part of the sales will go to four women-centered West Michigan organizations: Helping Women Period, YWCA Kalamazoo, Red Birth Green and Lifting Lucy.

Helping Women Period provides free menstrual products for women in need, so Bell’s is inviting people to bring menstrual products to the their general store in Kalamazoo through April 24 and to the release party.

The release party will be on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell’s Eccentric Café and General Store in Kalamazoo. The family-friendly event will have food, a DJ and information about the four organizations.

More information can be found at bellsbeer.com.

For the full conversation with Courtney Simmons with Bell’s Brewery, watch the video in the player above.