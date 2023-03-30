KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is reviewing allegations that a Southwest Michigan union leader molested a woman at a political event last year.

A police report from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shows that the woman said Jonathan Byrd, the president of the South Central Michigan Area Labor Council of the AFL-CIO, propositioned her for sex, touched her without her permission and placed her hand on his genitals.

The alleged incident happened April 19, 2022, at the Park Club in Kalamazoo during a political event for state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo. The woman reported it to police in November, saying she decided to come forward after she learned of others having similar experiences with Byrd.

When interviewed by KDPS, Byrd, 39, of Battle Creek, said that the woman had started flirting with him at the party. He admitted to touching her leg and placing her hand on his thigh but said he did not place her hand on his genitals. He said he never suggested the two have sex. In a letter to KDPS, his attorney said Byrd was “adamant that any conduct was consensual.”

The lawyer also suggested during the interview with KDPS that “the allegations involved in this case are being used to harm (Byrd) politically.”

The police report suggested a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for forcible contact. The state Attorney General’s Office was tapped to determine whether the case should move forward. On Thursday, a spokesperson told News 8 that the office did not have an update on its review.

The police report obtained by News 8 redacted the suspect’s name but was delivered in response to a request that directly asked for the case involving Byrd. The documents also show that the suspect identified himself as the union president. The allegations against Byrd were first reported by MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet.

As of Thursday, a South Central Michigan Area Labor Council webpage with Byrd’s name in the URL listed the post of president as “vacant.” A call seeking comment from the union was not immediately returned.