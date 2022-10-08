KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of six attractions in the Kalamazoo area can get free admission to the other organizations this month.

Members of the Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, The Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Kalamazoo Nature Center or Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary and W.K. Kellogg Manor House are can get into the other five places for free throughout the month of the October. It’s part of the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange program.

“We love the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange,” said Leslie Walsh, the director of marketing and development for Binder Park Zoo. “We’ve been doing it for many years now and it’s really a bonus to our zoo members. They get to experience other organizations that are really world class destinations in West Michigan.”

Members can track their visits using punch cards, which can be found at all the organizations. Punch cards with four or more visits can be entered into a drawing for prizes.

“Our members love it, look forward to it,” Walsh said. “It boosts memberships for us.”

Rebecca Barr, the membership manager for The Air Zoo, said the program helps the participating organizations.

“It allows (members) to not only experience other things, but we’re also supporting one another as organizations,” she said.

If people are interested in becoming a member at one of the six places, both Barr and Walsh said it’s worth it.

“Definitely become a member at one of the organizations,” Barr said. “I’m the membership manager here, but I’m also a member at Binder Park as well as the Nature Center because I enjoy going … to both of those year round with my family.”

Walsh said a membership at Binder Park Zoo “pays for itself in about two and a half visits.” She said it includes other benefits, including discounts to over 150 zoos and aquariums across the country.

More information about the program can be found at swmimemberexchange.com.