PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple shots were fired but no injuries were reported in Portage Friday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Crossroads Mall on Westnedge Avenue.

Several cars were hit, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. It said no injuries have been reported.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call PDPS at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.