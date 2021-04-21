Shots fired at Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — At least 12 shots were fired at a home in Portage on Tuesday, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a release Wednesday.

Around 10:15 p.m., a car stopped in front of a house on Colonial Avenue off of S Westnedge Avenue and at least 12 shots were heard, police say. The house was hit multiple times, and a resident was nearly hit. The unidentified car then drove off.

Police note that in November 2020, shots were fire at the same house, although there were different people living there then. A 2014 or 2015 silver Mustang was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.