KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday night in Kalamazoo, where 4 men were injured, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The first shooting happened at 8 p.m. at La Crone Park on West Paterson Street between Cobb and Westnedge Avenues, according to a tweet from the department. Dispatch said the shooting happened during a basketball game. Three men were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, KDPS said.

The second shooting happened at 9 p.m. a few blocks away, on Church Street near Bessie Street. In that shooting, a man was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine if the two shootings are connected. Officers are looking for witnesses with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8140.