Shooting at Kalamazoo hotel; two people hurt

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday at a hotel.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. at The Delta Hotel on South 11th Street.

Two people then showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and told police they were at a party at the hotel and were shot in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the armed robbery is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.