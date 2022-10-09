COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after raising an axe at deputies near Kalamazoo on Sunday, authorities say.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West D Avenue near Douglas Avenue in Cooper Township. Deputies received reports of an attempted vehicle theft as well as damage to private property, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said deputies went to the suspect’s home, which was in the same area.

Authorities say the man raised an axe toward the deputies. They say when the deputies pointed their guns at him, he went into his home to get a shotgun and locked himself inside.

After a short time, he came out with his hands raised and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies conducted a search warrant and removed firearms and the axe, officials say.