PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people died in a crash near Portage Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of S Sprinkle Road and E S Avenue in Pavilion Township around 7:40 p.m.

Deputies said two people died.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone else was involved. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.