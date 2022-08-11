KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday afternoon, the Kalamazoo Sheriff held a press conference on the death of a woman hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot two days ago.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

On Tuesday, a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a maroon sedan. Sheriff’s deputies said the driver had “intentionally” hit her. They added that there was no known relationship between the woman and the driver, a 32-year-old from Kalamazoo.

A witness told News 8 that the driver walked off after he hit the woman and ran her over.

“He just parked the car and got out. He looked at all of us looking at him and continued to walk off,” Foster said. “He didn’t run, he just walked … kind of going in between cars, trying to blend in. … No look back. No anything. Just walked off,” she said.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide.

The Battle Creek police chief told News 8 that his department received a report that a dark-colored sedan drove through the parking lot of a Battle Creek Meijer on Monday and tried to hit a pedestrian. No one was hurt. He could not say if the two incidents are connected.