Sheriff: ‘Several’ company vehicles stolen from Kzoo-area business

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple vehicles were stolen from a business near Kalamazoo, officials say.

Deputies responded Monday to a report of a breaking and entering at a business in the 5000 block of W. Michigan Avenue near S Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

An investigation found that “several” company vehicles were stolen, the sheriff’s office says. It said deputies found one vehicle near the business, and a second vehicle was found in Kalamazoo Township.

Officials say they have identified a suspect.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the sheriff’s office says.