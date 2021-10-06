Sheriff: Man tried to abduct two students near Oshtemo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating reports of an attempted abduction near Oshtemo Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Dragonfly Road near Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

Two elementary students say a man pulled up to them at the bus stop and tried to lure them into his van, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the students ran away and were not harmed.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving a white van that may have tinted windows on the side.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.