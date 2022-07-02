The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Veasy, who may have a medical problem if he is out in the heat for too long. (July 2, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who may have a medical problem if he is out in the heat for too long.

On Saturday, deputies got a missing person complaint for Joshua Kent Veasy. He is described as a white man with brown hair and a short beard. He is 5’ 9” and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Detroit Lions t-shirt, ball cap, gray shorts and black and white tennis shoes, as well as yellow-framed glasses, deputies said.

Veasy has cognitive disabilities and will have medical events if he is out in the heat for long periods of time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to 8th Street between W. G Avenue and Country View Drive in Oshtemo Township on Saturday for the missing person report. They checked the area for hours with UTV’s, drones and multiple businesses but did not find Veasy.

If you have seen Veasy or have any information to find out where he may be, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or call 911.