COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A distracted driver was the cause of a propane tanker rollover north of Kalamazoo Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Riverview Drive north of East C Avenue in Cooper Township. The driver of a southbound SUV was distracted and crossed the center line, sideswiping a propane tanker headed north, deputies said in a Facebook post. That caused the tanker to roll.

Everyone involved in the crash was able to escape without serious injury, according to Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies, but several families nearby had to evacuate their homes while fire crews worked to secure the area.

The scene of a propane tanker rollover on June 19, 2023. (Battle Creek Firefighters IAFF Local 335)

Because the tanker was carrying liquid propane, which deputies called “highly volatile cargo,” eight fire departments responded. They worked for 13 hours to safely vent and burn off around 1600 gallons of propane using a process called “flaring.”