KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.

On Friday around 11:50 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment on Sandalwood Drive between Gull Run Drive and Sandalwood Court for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies said it looked like a home invasion had happened and that people in the apartment had shot at the people breaking in. No people were at the apartment.

Shortly later, deputies say two people arrived at the hospital with “blunt force trauma injuries” related to the home invasion. Another person with a gunshot wound in his leg also arrived to the hospital.

The sheriff’s department is working to find out the relationship between the apartment residents and their attackers. Investigators believe the victims and suspects knew each other.

The sheriff’s office says it does not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.