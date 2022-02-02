Shelters: Team effort encouraging people to come in from cold, snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Executives at two homeless shelters in Southwest Michigan say the advance warning they received for this week’s snowstorm was key in helping prepare to serve more people.

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries and the Haven of Rest in Battle Creek say getting people experiencing homelessness to stay in the shelter is a team effort, especially as temperatures drop. John Simpson, chief operating officer with Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, said administrators change the rules to allow more people to stay.

“Right now, we’ve lifted all restrictions. So anybody that’s stayed with us in the past that can’t currently stay with us for reasons of violations of our rules or whatever that might be, we lift those in this season because we don’t want anyone to be out in this kind of weather,” Simpson said.

Daniel Jones, the executive director of the Haven of Rest, says the shelter has an outreach director who helps encourage people to seek shelter.

“When we do see people out and maybe if the police see somebody who’s walking along that may need some help, they know where to bring them,” he said. “We’re ready to help and ready to bring them in. (We offer a) warm mug of soup and a nice place to shelter for a couple of days.”

Shelters say the need for donations is always high, from winter clothing to food and toiletries. To make a donation, you can go to the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries and Haven of Rest websites.