KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The people of West Michigan have the chance to tell their stories and have them archived in the Library of Congress.

WMUK, the public radio station in Kalamazoo, is hosting the StoryCorps mobile tour at Bronson Park.

Participants will have a 40-minute recording session to have “meaningful conversations.” The recordings are archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. While StoryCorps is independent, it partners with NPR and some of the stories are produced for NPR broadcasts, podcasts, animated shorts or digital platforms.

The stories told to StoryCorps are meant to represent the vast range of human experiences.

“We see this as an extension of the ability to connect humans with one another and that is so important in this day and age, especially in the digital world, where so often you don’t have to interact with people,” WMUK General Manager Stephen Williams said. “We all feel so disconnected, I think, in this day and age, so this is an opportunity to bring people back together.”

The StoryCorps Airstream recording booth will be in Bronson Park until Aug. 6. If you want to participate, go online to storycorps.org/wmuk or call 1.800.850.4406 to make a reservation.