KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — He’s had child pornography and sexual assault convictions dating back almost 20 years, and now Nicholas S. Kissinger is facing a new federal charge that could keep him locked up for more than a decade.

Felony information filed this week accuses the registered sex offender of possession of child pornography in Kalamazoo County. Kissinger has a court appearance scheduled next week.

According to court records, a federal probation officer in September conducted a home visit, which led to the discovery of an unauthorized cellphone that contained “hundreds and possibly thousands of images and videos that can be classified as child pornography.”

Kissinger, 45, has convictions in state and federal courts.

In 2004, Kissinger was convicted in Kalamazoo County of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy he met at church, court records show. Kissinger “groomed the boy by showing him gay pornography,” and eventually had sex with the teen multiple times over the span of five months, court records show. The conviction put Kissinger on probation for several years.

After he was discharged from state supervision, Kissinger began to trade and collect child pornography, leading to his arrest in April of 2013, court records show.

“The pattern he has exhibited indicates that the defendant has both an addiction to child pornography and a corresponding interest in hands-on sexual activity with minor boys,” an assistant U.S. attorney wrote in a 2013 sentencing memorandum.

A federal judge sentenced Kissinger to 11 years in prison, followed by supervised release. Kissinger was on supervised release and working in Battle Creek when the latest charges surfaced.

He’s facing between 10 and 20 years in prison on an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography. Kissinger has a federal court appearance scheduled for Dec. 1 in Grand Rapids.