Sex crimes charges against ex-Kalamazoo pastor’s wife dropped

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been dropped against the wife of a former Kalamazoo pastor, who along with her husband, are accused of paying teens for sex.

Jazmonique Strickland faced several charges: three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexual abusive activity and three counts of human trafficking a minor. All charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

A Sept. 3, 2020 booking photo of Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland.

The judge said there was not enough evidence to show Strickland used her position at a Kalamazoo public high school to coerce a victim into sex.

The incidents allegedly happened between 2015 and 2018.

The victim testified Wednesday, saying he was never forced into sexual acts with Strickland. The victim also said that he did it for money offered by her husband Strick Strickland.

The judge said there was no evidence showing Jazmonique Strickland knew her husband was paying the victim.

Strick Strickland, who used to be the pastor at Second Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, still faces 11 charges. His case was bound over to circuit court.