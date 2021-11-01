‘Several’ injured in shooting near Kalamazoo Friday night

Deputies on the scene at The Birches Banquet Center in Oshtemo Township in the early hours of Oct. 30, 2021.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say multiple people were injured when shots rang out at a party west of Kalamazoo Friday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday at The Birches Banquet Center on 9th Street north of Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large party being held there.

Authorities said “several” people were hit by gunfire, with their injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious.

The sheriff’s office has not released a possible motive for the shooting and investigators have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.