The scene of a serious crash in Kalamazoo on July 3, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Kalamazoo has been shut down due to a serious crash, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tweeted that officers had been sent to the intersection of Cork Street and S. Burdick Street for a “serious crash.”

KDPS said the intersection is shut down. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved and if anyone is hurt.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

The crash remains under investigation.