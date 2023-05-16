KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and three others were injured in multiple shootings across Kalamazoo Sunday, police said.

Around 4:24 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired in a drive-by. Three people were shot: 58-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man. All were from Kalamazoo. The 33-year-old, identified by police as Marcus Leonard Pierce, died of his wounds.

Witnesses told KDPS that multiple suspects drove down Ada Street firing multiple rounds toward the victims, who were in the front yard of a home. The suspects then drove away, they said.

Earlier Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to shots fired at Frank Street and Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings but could not find anyone involved. Minutes later at a nearby hospital, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived with a gunshot wound. Police said he was uncooperative.

At 3:21 p.m., KDPS responded to reports of shots fired between two vehicles. One of the vehicles crashed and the people inside fled on foot. Officers arrested two of them, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Kalamazoo, on weapons and drugs charges.

In all, 57 bullet casings from three different calibers recovered: a 9 mm, .45-caliber and .40-caliber.

On Monday, KDPS took a person of interest into custody from a home on Mills Street near Jackson Street in Kalamazoo. Additional evidence was also recovered, officers said.

KDPS is investigating. Detectives asked any witnesses with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.