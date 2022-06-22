The scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in Schoolcraft Township on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Courtesy of South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck rolled over on US-131 in Schoolcraft township on Wednesday afternoon, causing the road to be closed, fire officials say.

Around 1 p.m., South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority posted on Facebook that a semi-truck had rolled over on US-131 north of WXY Avenue. After the crash, firefighters closed all southbound lanes of US-131 in that area.

There were no injuries reported, according to the firefighters. They advised people to avoid the area following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the rollover.