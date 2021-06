PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi crash near Portage has caused westbound I-94 to southbound US-131 to close Tuesday evening.

A semi flipped over and authorities said they were having to pull a person from the vehicle.

Traffic in surrounding areas will also be impacted and authorities are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

A crash near Portage causes westbound I-94 to southbound US-131 to close on June 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Portage Department of Public Safety)

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

News 8 will provide updates as we learn more.