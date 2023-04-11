KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kalamazoo Public Schools employee has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education fired James English, the assistant superintendent for business and operation, in December of 2022, claiming he paid more than $91,000 to an outside organization without approval of the board.

In a lawsuit, English’s attorneys said he was fired as retaliation for whistleblowing. He had “noticed unusual accounting and spending practices by the Board and certain administrators,” and brought his concerns to the board. Other concerns he brought up include unlawful payments and unlawful compensation practices for the board, the lawsuit claims.

“It is with great dismay, outrage, and, frankly, disgust, at the conduct of KPS towards him that he feels compelled to file this lawsuit in order to, at least to the best of his ability and under the law, restore his good name and, among other things, the monies and other benefits owed to him,” the lawsuit states.

It argues the investigation into his work was a “sham” by a “hit man,” Interim Superintendent Cindy Green, who recommended the board fire him.

The lawsuit says his “actions were done at the direction of his superior,” former Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri, who abruptly resigned in December of 2022.

In March, a KPS employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the school district, claiming she was penalized for raising concerns about how school board members were using money. She said the former superintendent tried to stop it but was pushed out.

KPS previously said an investigation found no merit to her claims.