Schoolcraft High seeking votes in national art competition

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan school district is being highlighted in a national competition, but they’re looking for help from the community to advance to the next round.

Schoolcraft High School is one of just three schools in Michigan to make it to the top 50 of the Vans High School Custom Culture competition.

The competition was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets. The grand prize is $50,000 to use for the school’s arts program.

“We’re a smaller school so we get to dabble in a lot of little art projects– a lot of smaller experiences, and we try to make it the best we can, but that fund would help us be able to give more to our kids to give them more opportunities,” said High School Art Teacher Jamie Hilaski.

The shoe submitted for the Vans Custom Culture competition created by students from Schoolcraft High School

Schools had to register for the competition January, submit a digital design in February, and then blank shoes were sent to the schools from Vans for them to design. The Top 50 were announced in late April.

Now, students are hoping the community will support their efforts through voting. If you head to customculture.vans.com you can vote once per day for Schoolcraft’s design. You can also view designs from all the other finalists.

Votes count for 50% of deciding who makes it to the top 5 and the actual shoe design goes into the other half of the decision. Voting is open until Friday, May 7.