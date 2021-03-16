Schoolcraft cancels Fourth of July parade, fireworks

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Schoolcraft Village Council has canceled the 2021 Fourth of July parade and fireworks display, citing concerns about the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council made the decision at its Monday night meeting.

Village Manager Cheri Lutz posted a statement on the village Facebook page regarding the cancellation, calling it a “very difficult decision” and saying the events draw too many people to safely practice social distancing.

She said the village council hopes the festivities will be back in 2022.

Schoolcraft traditionally holds several events to celebrate the the Fourth of July. In 2019, there was a pancake breakfast, a fun run, a road race, a car show, an ice cream social, the parade, a dance and finally fireworks.

The city of South Haven has also canceled its 2021 fireworks display. City leaders say the event draws tens of thousands of people and the beach lacks enough space for adequate distance. Uncertainties about whether herd immunity will be achieved by Independence Day also was a factor. The South Haven display is funded through local business donations, most of which have fewer dollars available because of the economic impact of the pandemic.

The decision sparked controversy as some in the area wanted the display to continue with capacity restrictions and masks. Others felt the decision was made too early before sufficient information is available. South Haven’s city manager says planning for the event takes many months and the decision had to be made now.