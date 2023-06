COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt, including two students, when a school bus and SUV crashed Thursday in Comstock Township.

It happened at East Main Street and 30th Street.

Both the bus and the SUV ended up in the ditch.

There were no serious injuries, according to a firefighter on the scene, but two students on the bus were hurt.

A crash involving a school bus in Comstock Township on June 22, 2023.

The driver of the SUV was also hurt and was taken to the hospital, the firefighter said.