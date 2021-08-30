School bus driver injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A school bus driver was injured in a crash in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

Kalamazoo County dispatchers said the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Ravine Road.

The road is closed between Douglas Avenue and Nichols Road as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the driver was the only person on the Kalamazoo Public Schools bus at the time of the crash.

The extent of the driver’s injuries and what led to the crash are unknown.