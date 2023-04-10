Saugatuck Brewing Company opened up its new Kalamazoo location to the public on April 10, 2023. (Courtesy of Saugatuck Brewing Company)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Saugatuck Brewing Company opened up its new Kalamazoo location to the public on Monday.

The new brewpub and restaurant opened its doors on its newest location in the Peninsula Building, located at 200 E. Michigan Ave, with a ribbon cutting and all-day happy hour. It was previously located at 140 S. Westnedge Ave. before that location closed in June 2022.

“We are so excited about today, not just because we are finally cutting the ribbon and opening the doors to our new Kalamazoo Brewpub and Restaurant, but because today symbolizes our overall strategy as a company to continue investing for the future – in our people, products and great locations like this one in Kalamazoo,” Kevin van den Bosch, chair of the board of directors, said in a release.

With on-site brewing and OPP on tap, a vanilla Olde Peninsula Porter, Saugatuck Brewing said it is paying homage to the previous brewery that was located there.

The menu includes Saugatuck Brewing beer and cider, a wine list as well as cocktails and spirits. For food, the restaurant offers Smash Burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandos, a vegan Mediterranean bowl and more.

In the future, the brewpub and restaurant hopes to host trivia nights, live music and private parties. It’s also planning on having outdoor patio seating and brunch on Sundays.

The Kalamazoo location is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

The new location joins two others for the company, the Saugatuck/Douglas Pub & Barrel Room and Creston Brewery. Later this month, Saugatuck Brewing said it will hold a release party at all three locations for its Rainbow Rodeo IPA.