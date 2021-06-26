Sandbags available for Kalamazoo residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is offering sandbags for residents to protect their homes from flooding.

Residents can pick sandbags up at 1330 Portage in the west parking lot behind Washington Square, Kalamazoo said in a Saturday release.

Kalamazoo has reported 2.79 inches of rain since Thursday. The city said there is no known flooding in the city as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The city is reminding drivers to not drive through standing water or around barricades.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the storm at WOODTV.com.