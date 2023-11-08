PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo-area Salvation Army will host its annual Kettle Kick-off in Portage next week.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at Blaine’s Farm and Fleet. The Kettle Kick-off will feature hot cocoa and coffee, Sweetwater’s Andy Pepper’s hot cocoa donut, the Salvation Army Band and a few special guests.

“The Annual Kettle Kick-off Celebration is a symbol of unity and compassion. It’s a reminder that we can come together to make a real difference in the lives of those less fortunate, especially during the holiday season,” a statement from Maj. Ronnie Amick said.

The red kettles will be placed at different locations in Portage, inviting everyone to contribute to the organization’s cause.