KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army is holding an event for families in Kalamazoo ahead of the start of the school year.

Operation Backpack will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1700 S. Burdick Street. It’s open to kids from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Those who register will get a backpack filled with school supplies. The event will include free haircuts, school photos, a bounce house, food and medical and dental services.

There are limited slots available to receive a free backpack and school supplies. Those who are interested in attending the event can register by calling 269.344.6119.