KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo has started its Share the Warmth Drive.

You can donate any winter weather wear like coats, hats or scarves. Any size, for any gender and age is needed.

Last year the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo collected more than 1,000 items which were given out to people in need.

“We receive everything from high fives to hugs, to laughter, to crying, and it’s all a joy to see people’s faces and when they get something that they’re able to keep warm during the winter months,” Cap. Ronnie Amick said.

There are more than 20 locations throughout the Kalamazoo area where you can drop off items. To find the closest collection site to you click here. You can also purchase new items to donate.

The drive will last through through Oct. 31.

If you would like to sign up to receive winter wear, you can do so in person at Kalamazoo office beginning Oct. 25. There are no restrictions.