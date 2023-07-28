A basketball hoop that is missing a rim at a Salvation Army refurbished basketball court. (Courtesy of the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The basketball rims at a recently refurbished Salvation Army basketball court were stolen Thursday night, hours after a ribbon cutting for the court, the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo said.

“We are devastated to see the result of such senseless vandalism. The refurbishment of this basketball court was a labor of love for our community, and it is heart-wrenching to witness the destruction of something we had hoped would be a source of joy and unity,” Major Ronnie Amick of The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo said in a press release.

The Salvation Army says it is working to replace the rims at the court, located at 1700 S. Burdick St., and is calling on the community to continue supporting its mission.

Police have released no information on suspects.