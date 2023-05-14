KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday marks the second day in a weeklong effort to celebrate bicycling in Kalamazoo.

Its the 12th year of Kalamazoo Area Bike Week for cyclists in the city, and this week is loaded with events every day that you can take part in — from a ride with the mayor, to lessons on bike maintenance.

“Kalamazoo Area Bike Week is a traditional opening to the bicycling season in Kalamazoo and underscores the role bicycling plays in building economically strong and physically and mentally healthy communities,” said Paul Selden, the president of Bike Friendly Kalamazoo.

He says a main message of Bike Week is one of public safety, which starts with education.

“We recommend education if you’re going to ride, no matter were. In Kalamazoo, I’m really pleased to say that we have made extremely great inroads in bringing bicycling into the actual physical education kindergarten curriculum at many of our elementary schools,” said Selden.

Kalamazoo Area Bike Week hosts up to 30 events.

“We use Kalamazoo Area Bike Week just to shine a spotlight on the many great bicycling opportunities there are all year round, although this season the weather is warming up quite nicely,” said Selden.