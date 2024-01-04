KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are reuniting on a nationwide tour that includes a stop in West Michigan next week.

The two finalists from the second season of “American Idol” are celebrating 20 years since they first connected with their Ruben and Clay Twenty Tour. The duo will be performing at the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Jan. 11.

Studdard and Aiken will forever be linked for their time on the reality TV show that saw Studdard take home the crown. They have remained close and have performed together multiple times since.

Between the two of them, Studdard and Aiken have released 12 albums, 8 million records sold and have been nominated for two Grammy Awards. The final episode of the second season of “American Idol” garnered 38 million viewers with over 124 million votes cast.

