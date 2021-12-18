Roughly 100 gallons discharged from Kalamazoo manhole before repair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly 100 gallons of material discharged from a Kalamazoo manhole Saturday afternoon before being repaired.

The city of Kalamazoo said just after noon Department of Public Services personnel were immediately sent to Hol Hi Drive, east of the Kalamazoo Country Club, after being notified of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole.

The blockage was removed just after 2 p.m., the city said in a press release. The sanitary sewer is now flowing normally and the impacted area has been fixed.

The city estimates that roughly 100 gallons of material was discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole.

As required by law, the city said Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) at the Kalamazoo District Office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill.

