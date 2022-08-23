Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake in Portage was closed due to a higher levels of E. coli than is the standard. (Aug. 23, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed Romana Park Beach on Long Lake in Portage due to high levels of E. coli.

The beach is expected to reopen on Wednesday pending further testing results, the city of Portage said in a Tuesday release.

Tests from samples collected on Monday found E. coli levels of 353.22 per 100 ml, the city said. It said the “total body contact standard” is 300 per 100 ml. More samples were taken on Tuesday to be tested. Those results are expected by 10 a.m. Wednesday, the city said.

Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake in Portage was closed due to a higher levels of E. coli than is the standard. (Aug. 23, 2022)

The beach will be reopened to the public once testing meets the standards, the city said.

If you have visited the beach and have questions about an illness, contact your doctor.

Long Lake is tested every week by the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department. Anyone with questions about testing can call KCHCS at 269.373.53493.