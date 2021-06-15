Road construction on Sprinkle Road in Kzoo starting June 21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be construction on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo starting June 21.

The project is expected to last until the end of October, the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said in a Tuesday release.

Construction crews will be working on Sprinkle Road from N Avenue/Kilgore Road to Milham Avenue. RCKC is expecting one lane of traffic will be open in both directions throughout the project, it said in a March 12 release.

A new alert system allows residents to sign up for text or email updates on RCKC’s website.

There will also be culvert replacements at Milham Avenue and Meredith Street, which will have an immediate impact on resident’s travel, RCKC said. One lane of traffic will be open in both directions for that part of the project as well.