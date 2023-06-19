The scene of a crash involving a truck hauling propane on June 19, 2023.

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A road is closed in Cooper Township after a crash left a truck hauling propane on its side.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Ross-Augusta Fire Department said there was a crash on Riverview Drive between E. C Avenue and E. B Avenue.

A truck hauling propane was rolled on its side in the crash the fire department said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Riverview Drive is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.