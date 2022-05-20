PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Portage on Friday for the ribbon-cutting of the Charles and Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center.

The $11.2 million project was a private-public collaboration that was in the planning stages for years. Once construction began, it took less than two years to complete.

The 32,000 square-foot facility includes an event area, that can be rented for weddings and other activities, a gym and exercise area as well as numerous other spaces. The center plans to offer a variety of programs for seniors and others in the community.

The center will open to the public on Monday.

~ News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin contributed to this report.