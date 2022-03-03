Retriever turned Huskie: Portage Northern adds emotional support dog

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — When you work, learn, or play at Portage Northern High School, even if you’re a golden retriever, you’re a Huskie for life.

Meet Hobbs.

“You just have to follow him around for a day and see the kids. It just changes some kids,” said Ryan Ledlow, an interventionist at Portage Northern.

As the pandemic drags on and many kids and teens have fallen behind in school and struggled more with mental health, Ledlow was looking for another way to help. That’s how Hobbs got his job.

“First year I was in that position (as interventionist before the pandemic), I was looking at ways to help the kids… Quickly realized there’s a lot going on,” Ledlow said. “What other things can we do here at the school that can benefit them?”

Portage Northern High School Principal Jim French was skeptical at first.

“Initially when the idea came up, I was like, ‘Dog?'” he said.

Brighton Area Schools is the model in Michigan for integrating therapy dogs. Ledlow and French visited to see how they’re doing it. Then the planning and fundraising began to bring a social emotional learning dog into Portage Northern.

“We got it approved just as the pandemic hit … so it was kind of tough to get started. We were all virtual. It was actually a nice soft start to the program,” said Ledlow.

These days, Hobbs is off and running.

“When you read the research behind having dogs in settings like this, it’s that unconditional love, nonjudgment that they provide that I think kids gravitate to,” Ledlow said.

Hobbs’s home base is in Ledlow’s classroom. His bed looks comfy, but Hobbs is a working dog.

Hobbs the Huskie at work at Portage Northern High School. (March 2022)

“We kind of work him like a library book. Every other week, I send out a form (and) teachers are able to put their name into different time slots and make sure the dog gets there, usually with some treats the kids can give him and things like that,” Ledlow said.

Walks are during second and fifth hours. At the end of the day, Hobbs goes home with Ledlow’s brother, Nate Ledlow, an assistant principal at the school.

Together, the Ledlow brothers have teamed up to bring something a little bit different, but much-needed into the halls of this high school.

“I’ve heard comments as we’re walking through the hall, they’ll come up and get head-to-head with him and say you’re the favorite thing I have here. You hear stuff like that over and over and over, just how much the kids enjoy it, really makes it worthwhile,” Ryan Ledlow said.

Hobbs was trained at Paws With a Cause in Wayland. Sprinkle Road Veterinary Clinic and Paw Prints Grooming donate their services to Hobbs. State Farm Insurance Agent Andy Poulson also made a generous donation in support of Hobbs.