Resolution to drop mask mandate in Kalamazoo Co. schools fails

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A resolution aiming to rescind a mask mandate in Kalamazoo County schools failed during a commission vote Tuesday night.

At the county commission meeting, the resolution was on the agenda for a second reading, which meant it will be voted on for a formal passing or failure. It was drafted to request Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services to rescind its mask mandate for K-6 students.

Various citizens showing support for or opposition against the resolution poured in.

During discussion, District 6 Commissioner Jeff Heppler showed his support for the resolution, saying “we must go forward and ask (Public Health Officer Jim Rutherford) to review the mandate and the science that’s been in place.”

On the other hand, District 4 Commissioner Jen Strebs argued that the proposal is “irresponsible.”

“We can all have ideological differences and respect them, but a resolution that presents information that is inaccurate is not an ethical vote to take,” Strebs said.

Out of the nine commissioners in attendance, six voted no and three voted yes. Commissioners John Gisler and Veronica McKissack did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.