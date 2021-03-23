Residents urged to stay off sediment deposits on Kzoo River

Boaters on the Kalamazoo River near Morrow Dam on Sept. 25, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are urging residents to stay off sediment deposits on the Kalamazoo River.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the sludge deposits are from dredging at the Morrow Dam in Comstock Township.

“The sediment deposits in the Kalamazoo River are incredibly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs,” KDPS Assistant Chief Matt Huber said in a news release Tuesday. “In some places, the deposits can be 10 feet deep, or more, and are like quick-sand. One wrong step could spell disaster.”

It’s estimated that 114,000 cubic yards of sludge have coated some seven miles of the Kalamazoo River as crews continue to dredge, according to KDPS.